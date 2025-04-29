1. Tranche
Betrag:          170 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 14.05.2029
Liberierung:     14.05.2025
Spread (MS):     +80 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +72,3 BP
ISIN:            CH1428648278
Rating:          AA-/A+ (S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   AA- (Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 12.05.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,1875 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 14.05.2032
Liberierung:     14.05.2025
Spread (MS):     +90 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +93,6 BP
ISIN:            CH1428648286
Rating:          AA-/A+ (S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   AA- (Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 12.05.2025

