1. Tranche Betrag: 170 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 14.05.2029 Liberierung: 14.05.2025 Spread (MS): +80 BP Spread (Govt.): +72,3 BP ISIN: CH1428648278 Rating: AA-/A+ (S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: AA- (Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.05.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 14.05.2032 Liberierung: 14.05.2025 Spread (MS): +90 BP Spread (Govt.): +93,6 BP ISIN: CH1428648286 Rating: AA-/A+ (S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: AA- (Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.05.2025
(AWP)