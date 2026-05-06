Tranche 1:

Betrag:          355 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,685 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 28.05.2029
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,685 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +47 BP
Spread (Govt):   +53 BP
ISIN:            CH1552014263
Issuer Rating:   A3/A/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026 

Tranche 2:

Betrag:          185 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,0525 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 28.05.2032
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,0525 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +68 BP
Spread (Govt):   +80 BP
ISIN:            CH1552014271
Issuer Rating:   A3/A/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026 

Tranche 3:

Betrag:          160 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,4050 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 28.05.2036
Liberierung:     28.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,4050 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +83 BP
Spread (Govt):   +104 BP
ISIN:            CH1552014289
Issuer Rating:   A3/A/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.05.2026

cf/

(AWP)