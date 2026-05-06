Tranche 1: Betrag: 355 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,685 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 28.05.2029 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,685 Prozent Spread (MS): +47 BP Spread (Govt): +53 BP ISIN: CH1552014263 Issuer Rating: A3/A/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 Tranche 2: Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,0525 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 28.05.2032 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,0525 Prozent Spread (MS): +68 BP Spread (Govt): +80 BP ISIN: CH1552014271 Issuer Rating: A3/A/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026 Tranche 3: Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,4050 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 28.05.2036 Liberierung: 28.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,4050 Prozent Spread (MS): +83 BP Spread (Govt): +104 BP ISIN: CH1552014289 Issuer Rating: A3/A/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.05.2026

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