1. Tranche Betrag: 365 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,7812 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre und 90 Tage, bis 26.11.2031 Liberierung: 26.08.2026 YTM: 0,7813 Prozent Spread (MS): +38 BP Spread (Govt.): +52 BP ISIN: CH1593191021 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.08.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 410 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,0950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 26.08.2036 Liberierung: 26.08.2026 Spread (MS): +45 BP Spread (Govt.): +71 BP ISIN: CH1593191039 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.08.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,3550 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 26.08.2041 Liberierung: 26.08.2026 Spread (MS): +53 BP Spread (Govt.): +80 BP ISIN: CH1593191047 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.08.2026

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