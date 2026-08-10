1. Tranche
Betrag:          365 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,7812 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre und 90 Tage, bis 26.11.2031
Liberierung:     26.08.2026
YTM:             0,7813 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +38 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +52 BP
ISIN:            CH1593191021
Rating:          Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.08.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          410 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,0950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 26.08.2036
Liberierung:     26.08.2026
Spread (MS):     +45 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +71 BP
ISIN:            CH1593191039
Rating:          Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.08.2026

3. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,3550 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        15 Jahre, bis 26.08.2041
Liberierung:     26.08.2026
Spread (MS):     +53 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +80 BP
ISIN:            CH1593191047
Rating:          Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.08.2026

mk/uh

(AWP)