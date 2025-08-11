1. Tranche Betrag: 335 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,4625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,747 Jahre, bis 27.05.2030 Liberierung: 27.08.2025 Spread (MS): +40 BP Spread (Govt.): +49 BP ISIN: CH1474857013 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.08.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 255 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8775 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 27.08.2035 Liberierung: 27.08.2025 Spread (MS): +45 BP Spread (Govt.): +64 BP ISIN: CH1474857021 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.08.2025 3. Tranche Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,130 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 27.08.2040 Liberierung: 27.08.2025 Spread (MS): +50 BP Spread (Govt.): +69 BP ISIN: CH1474857039 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.08.2025

