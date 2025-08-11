1. Tranche
Betrag:          335 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,4625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4,747 Jahre, bis 27.05.2030
Liberierung:     27.08.2025
Spread (MS):     +40 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +49 BP
ISIN:            CH1474857013
Rating:          Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.08.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          255 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,8775 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 27.08.2035
Liberierung:     27.08.2025
Spread (MS):     +45 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +64 BP
ISIN:            CH1474857021
Rating:          Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.08.2025

3. Tranche
Betrag:          185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,130 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        15 Jahre, bis 27.08.2040
Liberierung:     27.08.2025
Spread (MS):     +50 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +69 BP
ISIN:            CH1474857039
Rating:          Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.08.2025

(AWP)