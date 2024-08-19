1. Tranche: Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 06.09.2029 Liberierung: 06.09.2024 Spread (MS): +35 BP Valor: CH1371736807 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.09.2024 2. Tranche: Betrag: 420 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,0975 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 06.09.2034 Liberierung: 06.09.2024 Spread (MS): +38 BP Valor: CH1371736815 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.09.2024 3. Tranche: Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1700 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 06.09.2039 Liberierung: 06.09.2024 Spread (MS): +40 BP Valor: CH1371736823 Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.09.2024

