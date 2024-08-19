1. Tranche: 
Betrag:         250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         0,9850 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 06.09.2029
Liberierung:    06.09.2024
Spread (MS):    +35 BP
Valor:          CH1371736807
Rating:         Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.09.2024

2. Tranche: 
Betrag:         420 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,0975 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 06.09.2034
Liberierung:    06.09.2024
Spread (MS):    +38 BP
Valor:          CH1371736815
Rating:         Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.09.2024

3. Tranche: 
Betrag:         275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,1700 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent
Laufzeit:       15 Jahre, bis 06.09.2039
Liberierung:    06.09.2024
Spread (MS):    +40 BP
Valor:          CH1371736823
Rating:         Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.09.2024

