1. Tranche Betrag: 165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,250 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,345 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 31.03.2028 Liberierung: 31.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,133 Prozent Spread (MS): +70 BP Spread (Govt.): +68 BP ISIN prov.: CH1428867027 ISIN: CH1428867027 Rating: Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: BBB (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.03.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,744 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 31.03.2033 Liberierung: 31.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,650 Prozent Spread (MS): +88 BP Spread (Govt.): +96 BP ISIN: CH1428867035 Rating: Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: BBB (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.03.2025

pre/hr