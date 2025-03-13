1. Tranche
Betrag:          165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,250 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,345 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 31.03.2028
Liberierung:     31.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,133 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +70 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +68 BP
ISIN prov.:      CH1428867027
ISIN:            CH1428867027
Rating:          Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   BBB (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.03.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,744 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 31.03.2033
Liberierung:     31.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,650 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +88 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +96 BP
ISIN:            CH1428867035
Rating:          Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   BBB (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.03.2025

pre/hr

(AWP)