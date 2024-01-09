1. Tranche neu S. 748 Betrag: 380 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,908 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre 50 Tage, bis 15.03.2034 Liberierung: 25.01.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,528 Prozent Spread (MS): +20 BP Valor: CH1310346239 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.01.2024 2. Tranche neu 749 Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,733 Prozent Laufzeit: 14 Jahre 326 Tage, bis 21.12.2038 Liberierung: 25.01.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,570 Prozent Spread (MS): +18 BP Valor: CH1310346247 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.01.2024 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 664 Betrag: 155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 405 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 93,255 Prozent Laufzeit: 24 Jahre 254 Tage, bis 09.10.2048 Liberierung: 25.01.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,452 Prozent Spread (MS): +10 BP Valor: CH0434678402 Valor prov.: CH1310346254 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.01.2024

