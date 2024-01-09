1. Tranche neu S. 748
Betrag:           380 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,908 Prozent 
Laufzeit:         10 Jahre 50 Tage, bis 15.03.2034
Liberierung:      25.01.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,528 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +20 BP
Valor:            CH1310346239
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 23.01.2024

2. Tranche neu 749
Betrag:           185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,733 Prozent 
Laufzeit:         14 Jahre 326 Tage, bis 21.12.2038
Liberierung:      25.01.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,570 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +18 BP
Valor:            CH1310346247
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 23.01.2024

3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 664
Betrag:           155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  405 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:           1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   93,255 Prozent 
Laufzeit:         24 Jahre 254 Tage, bis 09.10.2048
Liberierung:      25.01.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,452 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +10 BP
Valor:            CH0434678402
Valor prov.:      CH1310346254
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 25.01.2024

