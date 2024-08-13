1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 553
Betrag:           530 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu   1,010 Mrd Fr. 
Coupon:           2,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   104,155 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2 Jahre 112 Tage, bis 15.12.2026
Liberierung:      23.08.2024
Yield to Mat.:    0,924 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +26 BP
Valor:            CH0128891105
Valor prov.:      CH1371736740
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 21.08.2024

2. Tranche neu S. 759
Betrag:           196 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,095 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8 Jahre 284 Tage, bis 07.06.2033
Liberierung:      23.08.2024
Yield to Mat.:    0,989 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +26 BP
Valor:            CH1371736757
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 21.08.2024

3. Tranche neu S.760
Betrag:           179 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   101,520 Prozent
Laufzeit:         15 Jahre 120 Tage, bis 23.12.2039
Liberierung:      23.08.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,018 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +20 BP
Valor:            CH1371736765
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 21.08.2024

4. Tranche neu S.761
Betrag:           231 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   101,330 Prozent
Laufzeit:         24 Jahre 245 Tage, bis 28.04.2049
Liberierung:      23.08.2024
Yield to Mat.:    0,939 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +15 BP
Valor:            CH1371736773
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 21.08.2024

pre/

(AWP)