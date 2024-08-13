1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 553 Betrag: 530 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu 1,010 Mrd Fr. Coupon: 2,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 104,155 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 112 Tage, bis 15.12.2026 Liberierung: 23.08.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,924 Prozent Spread (MS): +26 BP Valor: CH0128891105 Valor prov.: CH1371736740 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2024 2. Tranche neu S. 759 Betrag: 196 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,095 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre 284 Tage, bis 07.06.2033 Liberierung: 23.08.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,989 Prozent Spread (MS): +26 BP Valor: CH1371736757 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2024 3. Tranche neu S.760 Betrag: 179 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,520 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre 120 Tage, bis 23.12.2039 Liberierung: 23.08.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,018 Prozent Spread (MS): +20 BP Valor: CH1371736765 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2024 4. Tranche neu S.761 Betrag: 231 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,330 Prozent Laufzeit: 24 Jahre 245 Tage, bis 28.04.2049 Liberierung: 23.08.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,939 Prozent Spread (MS): +15 BP Valor: CH1371736773 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2024

