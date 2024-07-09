1. Tranche neu S. 756 Betrag: 186 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,250 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,391 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 11 Tage, bis 10.08.2028 Liberierung: 29.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,150 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Valor: CH1353015006 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2024 2.Tranche Aufstockung S. 742 Betrag: 244 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu 719 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 104,343 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre 338 Tage, bis 07.07.2033 Liberierung: 29.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,234 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Valor: CH1276313314 Valor prov. CH1353015014 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2024 3. Tranche neu S. 757 Betrag: 209 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,282 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre 355 Tage, bis 24.07.2037 Liberierung: 29.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,267 Prozent Spread (MS): +21 BP Valor: CH1353015022 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2024 4. Tranche neu S. 758 Betrag: 173 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,250 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,159 Prozent Laufzeit: 22 Jahre 355 Tage, bis 24.07.2047 Liberierung: 29.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,192 Prozent Spread (MS): +12 BP Valor: CH1353015030 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2024

