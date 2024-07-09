1. Tranche neu S. 756
Betrag:            186 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:            1,250 Prozent
Emissionspreis:    100,391 Prozent
Laufzeit:          4 Jahre 11 Tage, bis 10.08.2028 
Liberierung:       29.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:     1,150 Prozent
Spread (MS):       +25 BP
Valor:             CH1353015006
Rating:            Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:         SIX, ab 25.07.2024

2.Tranche Aufstockung S. 742
Betrag:            244 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu    719 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:            1,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis:    104,343 Prozent
Laufzeit:          8 Jahre 338 Tage, bis 07.07.2033
Liberierung:       29.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:     1,234 Prozent
Spread (MS):       +25 BP
Valor:             CH1276313314
Valor prov.        CH1353015014
Rating:            Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:         SIX, ab 25.07.2024

3. Tranche neu S. 757
Betrag:            209 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:            1,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:    101,282 Prozent
Laufzeit:          12 Jahre 355 Tage, bis 24.07.2037 
Liberierung:       29.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:     1,267 Prozent
Spread (MS):       +21 BP
Valor:             CH1353015022
Rating:            Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:         SIX, ab 25.07.2024

4. Tranche neu S. 758
Betrag:            173 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:            1,250 Prozent
Emissionspreis:    101,159 Prozent
Laufzeit:          22 Jahre 355 Tage, bis 24.07.2047 
Liberierung:       29.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:     1,192 Prozent
Spread (MS):       +12 BP
Valor:             CH1353015030
Rating:            Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:         SIX, ab 25.07.2024

