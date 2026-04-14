1. Tranche Neu S. 786
Betrag:           471 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,363 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3 Jahre 121 Tage, bis 28.08.2029
Liberierung:      27.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,515 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +25,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +35,3 BP
ISIN:             CH1522256184
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 23.04.2026

2. Tranche Neu S. 787 
Betrag:           288 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,630 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5 Jahre und 78 Tage, bis 15.07.2031
Liberierung:      27.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,627 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +26,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +39,0 BP
ISIN:             CH1522256192
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 23.04.2026

3. Tranche Aufstockung S.601
Betrag:          182 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu: 342 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,500
Emissionspreis:  105,571 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre und 192 Tage, bis 09.11.2035
Liberierung:     27.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,888 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +30,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +47,3 BP
ISIN:            CH15222562000
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 23.04.2026

dm/

(AWP)