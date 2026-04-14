1. Tranche Neu S. 786 Betrag: 471 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,363 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre 121 Tage, bis 28.08.2029 Liberierung: 27.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,515 Prozent Spread (MS): +25,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +35,3 BP ISIN: CH1522256184 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.04.2026 2. Tranche Neu S. 787 Betrag: 288 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,630 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre und 78 Tage, bis 15.07.2031 Liberierung: 27.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,627 Prozent Spread (MS): +26,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +39,0 BP ISIN: CH1522256192 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.04.2026 3. Tranche Aufstockung S.601 Betrag: 182 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 342 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,500 Emissionspreis: 105,571 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre und 192 Tage, bis 09.11.2035 Liberierung: 27.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,888 Prozent Spread (MS): +30,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +47,3 BP ISIN: CH15222562000 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.04.2026

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