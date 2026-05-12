1. Tranche Neu S. 788
Betrag:           482 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,283 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3 Jahre 61 Tage, bis 27.07.2029
Liberierung:      26.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,535 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +25 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +33,1 BP
ISIN:             CH1552014370          
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 22.05.2026

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 778 
Betrag:           203 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  548 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,5 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,318 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4 Jahre 322 Tage, bis 18.04.2031
Liberierung:      26.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,642 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +26 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +36,9 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1552014388
ISIN:             CH1499437213
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 22.05.2026

3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 780
Betrag:          251 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu: 451 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  99,453 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre 343 Tage, bis 09.05.2036
Liberierung:     26.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,933 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +50,5 BP
ISIN prov:       CH1552014396
ISIN:            CH1495868031
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.05.2026

4. Tranche Neu S. 789
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,25 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  101,296 Prozent
Laufzeit:        26 Jahre 357 Tage, bis 23.05.2053
Liberierung:     26.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,194 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +56,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1552014404
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.05.2026

sta/ra

(AWP)