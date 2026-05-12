1. Tranche Neu S. 788 Betrag: 482 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,283 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre 61 Tage, bis 27.07.2029 Liberierung: 26.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,535 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Spread (Govt.): +33,1 BP ISIN: CH1552014370 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.05.2026 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 778 Betrag: 203 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 548 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,5 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,318 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 322 Tage, bis 18.04.2031 Liberierung: 26.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,642 Prozent Spread (MS): +26 BP Spread (Govt.): +36,9 BP ISIN prov: CH1552014388 ISIN: CH1499437213 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.05.2026 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 780 Betrag: 251 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 451 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,453 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre 343 Tage, bis 09.05.2036 Liberierung: 26.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,933 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +50,5 BP ISIN prov: CH1552014396 ISIN: CH1495868031 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.05.2026 4. Tranche Neu S. 789 Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,25 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,296 Prozent Laufzeit: 26 Jahre 357 Tage, bis 23.05.2053 Liberierung: 26.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,194 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +56,5 BP ISIN: CH1552014404 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.05.2026

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