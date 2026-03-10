1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 663
Betrag:           370 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  800 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,657 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2 Jahre 189 Tage, bis 09.10.2028
Liberierung:      30.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,363 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +22 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +34,2 BP
ISIN:             CH0434678394
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 26.03.2026

2. Tranche Neu S. 783 
Betrag:           280 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,306 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5 Jahre 197 Tage, bis 17.10.2031
Liberierung:      30.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,569 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +24 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +40,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1537606761
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 26.03.2026

3. Tranche Neu S. 784
Betrag:          300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,106 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre 169 Tage, bis 19.09.2034
Liberierung:     30.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,737 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +25 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +42,6 BP
ISIN:            CH1537606779
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.03.2026

4. Tranche Neu S. 785
Betrag:          180 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,540 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre 220 Tage, bis 10.11.2038
Liberierung:     30.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,954 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +27 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +50,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1537606787
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.03.2026

