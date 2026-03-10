1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 663 Betrag: 370 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 800 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,657 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 189 Tage, bis 09.10.2028 Liberierung: 30.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,363 Prozent Spread (MS): +22 BP Spread (Govt.): +34,2 BP ISIN: CH0434678394 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.03.2026 2. Tranche Neu S. 783 Betrag: 280 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,306 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre 197 Tage, bis 17.10.2031 Liberierung: 30.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,569 Prozent Spread (MS): +24 BP Spread (Govt.): +40,4 BP ISIN: CH1537606761 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.03.2026 3. Tranche Neu S. 784 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,106 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre 169 Tage, bis 19.09.2034 Liberierung: 30.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,737 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Spread (Govt.): +42,6 BP ISIN: CH1537606779 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.03.2026 4. Tranche Neu S. 785 Betrag: 180 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,540 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre 220 Tage, bis 10.11.2038 Liberierung: 30.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,954 Prozent Spread (MS): +27 BP Spread (Govt.): +50,8 BP ISIN: CH1537606787 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.03.2026

