1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 646 Betrag: 235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 585 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,639 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,485 Jahre, bis 21.12.2029 Liberierung: 27.06.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,356 Prozent Spread (MS): +34 BP Spread (Govt.): +35,3 BP ISIN prov.: CH1458320319 ISIN: CH0353428037 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.06.2025 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 734 Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 886 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 107,77 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,552 Jahre, bis 15.01.2031 Liberierung: 27.06.2025 (Marchzins 162 Tage) Yield to Mat.: 0,454 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Govt.): +39,1 BP ISIN prov.: CH1458320327 ISIN: CH1243651952 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.06.2025 3. Tranche Serie 772 (neu) Betrag: 260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,245 Prozent Laufzeit: 29,993 Jahre, bis 25.06.2055 Liberierung: 27.06.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,038 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,5 BP ISIN: CH1458320335 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.06.2025

pre/ra