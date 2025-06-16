1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 646
Betrag:           235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  585 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,639 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,485 Jahre, bis 21.12.2029
Liberierung:      27.06.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,356 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +34 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +35,3 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1458320319
ISIN:             CH0353428037
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Instr. Rating:    Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 25.06.2025

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 734
Betrag:           350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  886 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   107,77 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5,552 Jahre, bis 15.01.2031
Liberierung:      27.06.2025 (Marchzins 162 Tage)
Yield to Mat.:    0,454 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +39,1 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1458320327
ISIN:             CH1243651952
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 25.06.2025

3. Tranche Serie 772 (neu)
Betrag:          260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  102,245 Prozent
Laufzeit:        29,993 Jahre, bis 25.06.2055
Liberierung:     27.06.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,038 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +35 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +55,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1458320335
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.06.2025

pre/ra

(AWP)