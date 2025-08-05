1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 716 Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 805 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,901 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,068 Jahre, bis 06.09.2030 Liberierung: 12.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,420 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +40 BP ISIN prov.: CH1462230033 ISIN: CH1174335781 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.08.2025 2. Tranche Neu S. 773 Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,861 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,172 Jahre, bis 14.10.2033 Liberierung: 12.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,642 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +48,3 BP ISIN: CH1462230041 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.08.2025 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 761 Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 431 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 98,852 Prozent Laufzeit: 23,71 Jahre, bis 28.04.2049 Liberierung: 12.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,055 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +60,5 BP ISIN prov.: CH1462230058 ISIN: CH1371736773 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.08.2025

