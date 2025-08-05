1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 716
Betrag:           325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  805 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   102,901 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5,068 Jahre, bis 06.09.2030
Liberierung:      12.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,420 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +40 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1462230033
ISIN:             CH1174335781
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 08.08.2025

2. Tranche Neu
Betrag:          325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,861 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8,172 Jahre, bis 14.10.2033
Liberierung:     12.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,642 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +48,3 BP
ISIN:            CH1462230041
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 08.08.2025

3. Tranche Aufstockung
Betrag:           200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  431 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   98,852 Prozent
Laufzeit:         23,71 Jahre, bis 28.04.2049
Liberierung:      12.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:    1,055 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +60,5 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1462230058
ISIN:             CH1371736773
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 08.08.2025

