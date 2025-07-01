1. Tranche Aufstockung Serie 655

Betrag:           350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  945 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,757 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5 Jahre und 93 Tage, bis 18.10.2030
Liberierung:      15.07.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,479 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +37,5 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1462975124
ISIN:             CH0384125073
Instr. Rating:    Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX ab 11.07.2025

2. Tranche Aufstockung Serie 759

Betrag:           350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  656 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   102,398 Prozent
Laufzeit:         7 Jahre und 322 Tage, bis 07.06.2033
Liberierung:      15.07.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,687 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +45,5 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1462975132
ISIN:             CH1371736757
Instr. Rating:    Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX ab 11.07.2025

3. Tranche Serie 754

Betrag:           200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  450 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   105,800 Prozent
Laufzeit:         28 Jahre und 279 Tage, bis 24.04.2054
Liberierung:      15.07.2025
Yield to Mat.:    1,137 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +34,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +51,7 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1462975140
ISIN:             CH1341034986
Instr. Rating:    Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX ab 11.07.2025

