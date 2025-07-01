1. Tranche Aufstockung Serie 655 Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 945 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,757 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre und 93 Tage, bis 18.10.2030 Liberierung: 15.07.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,479 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +37,5 BP ISIN prov.: CH1462975124 ISIN: CH0384125073 Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX ab 11.07.2025 2. Tranche Aufstockung Serie 759 Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 656 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,398 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre und 322 Tage, bis 07.06.2033 Liberierung: 15.07.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,687 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +45,5 BP ISIN prov.: CH1462975132 ISIN: CH1371736757 Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX ab 11.07.2025 3. Tranche Serie 754 Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 450 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 105,800 Prozent Laufzeit: 28 Jahre und 279 Tage, bis 24.04.2054 Liberierung: 15.07.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,137 Prozent Spread (MS): +34,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +51,7 BP ISIN prov.: CH1462975140 ISIN: CH1341034986 Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX ab 11.07.2025

ys/cf