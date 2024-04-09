1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 562 Betrag: 305 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 901 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,5 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,908 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre 265 Tage, bis 21.01.2028 Liberierung: 26.04.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,249 Prozent Spread (MS): +19 BP Valor: CH0147144361 Valor prov:. CH1341034952 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.04.2024 2. Tranche neu S. 752 Betrag: 240 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,50 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,899 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre 84 Tage, bis 20.07.2034 Liberierung: 26.04.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,405 Prozent Spread (MS): +19 BP Valor: CH1341034960 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.04.2024 3. Tranche neu S. 753 Betrag: 220 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,50 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,042 Prozent Laufzeit: 14 Jahre 353 Tage, bis 19.04.2039 Liberierung: 26.04.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,422 Prozent Spread (MS): +13 BP Valor: CH1341034978 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.04.2024 4. Tranche neu S. 754 Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,305 Prozent Laufzeit: 29 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 24.04.254 Liberierung: 26.04.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,363 Prozent Spread (MS): +7 BP Valor: CH1341034986 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.04.2024

