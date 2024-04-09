1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 562
Betrag:           305 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  901 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:           1,5 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,908 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3 Jahre 265 Tage, bis 21.01.2028
Liberierung:      26.04.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,249 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +19 BP
Valor:            CH0147144361
Valor prov:.      CH1341034952
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 24.04.2024

2. Tranche neu S. 752
Betrag:           240 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,50 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,899 Prozent
Laufzeit:         10 Jahre 84 Tage, bis 20.07.2034
Liberierung:      26.04.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,405 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +19 BP
Valor:            CH1341034960
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 24.04.2024

3. Tranche neu S. 753
Betrag:           220 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,50 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   101,042 Prozent
Laufzeit:         14 Jahre 353 Tage, bis 19.04.2039
Liberierung:      26.04.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,422 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +13 BP
Valor:            CH1341034978
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 24.04.2024

4. Tranche neu S. 754
Betrag:           250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,305 Prozent
Laufzeit:         29 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 24.04.254
Liberierung:      26.04.2024
Yield to Mat.:    1,363 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +7 BP
Valor:            CH1341034986
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 24.04.2024

pre

(AWP)