1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 711
Betrag:           275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  545 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,333 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3,428 Jahre, bis 19.02.2029
Liberierung:      16.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,321 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +28 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +35,4 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1458320350
ISIN:             CH1151526170
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 12.09.2025

2. Tranche Neu S.774
Betrag:          300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  101,065 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9,092 Jahre, bis 20.10.2034
Liberierung:     16.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,753 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +50,2 BP
ISIN:            CH1458320368
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 12.09.2025

3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 717
Betrag:           175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  355 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,07 Prozent
Laufzeit:         26,56 Jahre, bis 08.04.2052
Liberierung:      16.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:    1,122 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +62,8 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1458320376
ISIN:             CH1174335807
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 12.09.2025

