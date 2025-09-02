1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 711 Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 545 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,333 Prozent Laufzeit: 3,428 Jahre, bis 19.02.2029 Liberierung: 16.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,321 Prozent Spread (MS): +28 BP Spread (Govt.): +35,4 BP ISIN prov.: CH1458320350 ISIN: CH1151526170 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.09.2025 2. Tranche Neu S.774 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,065 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,092 Jahre, bis 20.10.2034 Liberierung: 16.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,753 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +50,2 BP ISIN: CH1458320368 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.09.2025 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 717 Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 355 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,07 Prozent Laufzeit: 26,56 Jahre, bis 08.04.2052 Liberierung: 16.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,122 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +62,8 BP ISIN prov.: CH1458320376 ISIN: CH1174335807 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.09.2025

