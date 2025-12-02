1. Tranche Neu S. 778 Betrag: 345 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,533 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,339 Jahre, bis 18.04.2031 Liberierung: 15.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,399 Prozent Spread (MS): +20 BP Spread (Govt.): +37,1 BP ISIN: CH1499437213 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 11.12.2025 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 774 Betrag: 260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 560 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,902 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,846 Jahre, bis 20.10.2034 Liberierung: 15.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,653 Prozent Spread (MS): +22 BP Spread (Govt.): +53,2 BP ISIN prov.: CH1499437221 ISIN: CH1458320368 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 11.12.2025 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 652 Betrag: 187 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 437 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 96,506 Prozent Laufzeit: 13,84 Jahre, bis 18.10.2039 Liberierung: 15.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,894 Prozent Spread (MS): +22 BP Spread (Govt.): +60,5 BP ISIN prov.: CH1499437239 ISIN: CH0370943554 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 11.12.2025

