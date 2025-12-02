1. Tranche Neu S. 778
Betrag:          345 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,533 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5,339 Jahre, bis 18.04.2031
Liberierung:     15.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,399 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +20 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +37,1 BP
ISIN:            CH1499437213
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 11.12.2025

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 774
Betrag:           260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  560 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   101,902 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8,846 Jahre, bis 20.10.2034
Liberierung:      15.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,653 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +22 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +53,2 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1499437221
ISIN:             CH1458320368
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 11.12.2025

3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 652
Betrag:           187 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  437 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   96,506 Prozent
Laufzeit:         13,84 Jahre, bis 18.10.2039
Liberierung:      15.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,894 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +22 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +60,5 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1499437239
ISIN:             CH0370943554
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 11.12.2025

