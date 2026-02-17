1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 709
Betrag:           315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  670 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,946 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2,686 Jahre, bis 15.11.2028
Liberierung:      10.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,145 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +20 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +28 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1533150921
ISIN:             CH1148266161
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 06.03.2026

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 628 
Betrag:           310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  861 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,691 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5,881 Jahre, bis 26.01.2032
Liberierung:      10.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,428 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +23 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +33,3 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1533150939
ISIN:             CH0319415938
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 06.03.2026

3. Tranche Neu S. 782
Betrag:          390 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,199 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10,335 Jahre, bis 10.07.2036
Liberierung:     10.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,730 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +25 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +49,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1533150947
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 06.03.2026

