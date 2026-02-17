1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 709 Betrag: 315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 670 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,946 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,686 Jahre, bis 15.11.2028 Liberierung: 10.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,145 Prozent Spread (MS): +20 BP Spread (Govt.): +28 BP ISIN prov.: CH1533150921 ISIN: CH1148266161 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.03.2026 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 628 Betrag: 310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 861 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,691 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,881 Jahre, bis 26.01.2032 Liberierung: 10.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,428 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Spread (Govt.): +33,3 BP ISIN prov.: CH1533150939 ISIN: CH0319415938 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.03.2026 3. Tranche Neu S. 782 Betrag: 390 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,199 Prozent Laufzeit: 10,335 Jahre, bis 10.07.2036 Liberierung: 10.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,730 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Spread (Govt.): +49,8 BP ISIN: CH1533150947 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.03.2026

