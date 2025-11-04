1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 683 Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 950 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,663 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,272 Jahre, bis 25.02.2028 Liberierung: 17.11.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,149 Prozent Spread (MS): +24 BP Spread (Govt.): +31,6 BP ISIN prov.: CH1494626299 ISIN: CH052515839 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.11.2025 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 775 Betrag: 570 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 900 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,481 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,52 Jahre, bis 26.05.2034 Liberierung: 17.11.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,572 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Spread (Govt.): +49,6 BP ISIN prov.: CH1494626307 ISIN: CH1477384122 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.11.2025 3. Tranche Neu S. 777 Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,22 Prozent Laufzeit: 25 Jahre, bis 17.11.2050 Liberierung: 17.11.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,945 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Spread (Govt.): +66,1 BP ISIN: CH1494626315 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.11.2025

