1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 683
Betrag:           275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  950 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,663 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2,272 Jahre, bis 25.02.2028
Liberierung:      17.11.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,149 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +24 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +31,6 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1494626299
ISIN:             CH052515839
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 13.11.2025

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 775
Betrag:           570 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  900 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   101,481 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8,52 Jahre, bis 26.05.2034
Liberierung:      17.11.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,572 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +25 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +49,6 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1494626307
ISIN:             CH1477384122
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 13.11.2025

3. Tranche Neu S. 777
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  101,22 Prozent
Laufzeit:        25 Jahre, bis 17.11.2050
Liberierung:     17.11.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,945 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +25 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +66,1 BP
ISIN:            CH1494626315
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 13.11.2025

