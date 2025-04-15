1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 713 Betrag: 500 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 700 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,82 Prozent Laufzeit: 1,054 Jahre, bis 26.05.2026 Liberierung: 06.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,171 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP ISIN prov.: CH1441314106 ISIN: CH1160382912 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.05.2025 2. Tranche neu S. 771 Betrag: 363 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,465 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,89 Jahre, bis 27.03.2030 Liberierung: 06.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,529 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP ISIN: CH1441314114 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.05.2025 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 752 Betrag: 282 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 522 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 106,089 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,205 Jahre, bis 20.07.2034 Liberierung: 06.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,811 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP ISIN prov.: CH1441314122 ISIN: CH1341034960 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.05.2025 4. Tranche Aufstockung S. 769 Betrag: 210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 386 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 98,977 Prozent Laufzeit: 20,802 Jahre, bis 23.02.2046 Liberierung: 06.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,055 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP ISIN prov.: CH1441314130 ISIN: CH1414003496 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.05.2025

