1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 713 
Betrag:           500 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  700 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,82 Prozent
Laufzeit:         1,054 Jahre, bis 26.05.2026
Liberierung:      06.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,171 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +25 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1441314106
ISIN:             CH1160382912
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 02.05.2025

2. Tranche neu S. 771
Betrag:          363 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,465 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4,89 Jahre, bis 27.03.2030
Liberierung:     06.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,529 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +35 BP
ISIN:            CH1441314114
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.05.2025

3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 752
Betrag:           282 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  522 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   106,089 Prozent
Laufzeit:         9,205 Jahre, bis 20.07.2034
Liberierung:      06.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,811 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1441314122
ISIN:             CH1341034960
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 02.05.2025

4. Tranche Aufstockung S. 769
Betrag:           210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  386 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   98,977 Prozent
Laufzeit:         20,802 Jahre, bis 23.02.2046
Liberierung:      06.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:    1,055 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1441314130
ISIN:             CH1414003496
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 02.05.2025

