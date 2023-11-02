1. Tranche Betrag: 240 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,038 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 17.11.2027 Liberierung: 17.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,990 Prozent Spread (MS): +70 BP Valor: CH1290222558 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.11.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,30 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,127 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 17.11.2031 Liberierung: 17.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,282 Prozent Spread (MS): +85 BP Valor: CH1290222566 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.11.2023

ra/pre