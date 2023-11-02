1. Tranche
Betrag:         240 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,038 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre, bis 17.11.2027
Liberierung:    17.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,990 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +70 BP
Valor:          CH1290222558
Rating:         A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 16.11.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,30 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,127 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 17.11.2031
Liberierung:    17.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,282 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +85 BP
Valor:          CH1290222566
Rating:         A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 16.11.2023

ra/pre

(AWP)