1. Tranche
Betrag:          255 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,0 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,135 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 24.06.2032
Liberierung:     24.06.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,980 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +78 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +89,9 BP
ISIN:            CH1455990015
Rating:          A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 23.06.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,450 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,164 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 24.06.2037
Liberierung:     24.06.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,435 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +93 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +109,6 BP
ISIN:            CH1455990023
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 23.06.2025

(AWP)