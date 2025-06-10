1. Tranche Betrag: 255 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,0 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,135 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 24.06.2032 Liberierung: 24.06.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,980 Prozent Spread (MS): +78 BP Spread (Govt.): +89,9 BP ISIN: CH1455990015 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.06.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,450 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,164 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 24.06.2037 Liberierung: 24.06.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,435 Prozent Spread (MS): +93 BP Spread (Govt.): +109,6 BP ISIN: CH1455990023 Kotierung: SIX, ab 23.06.2025

