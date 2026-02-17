1. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,067 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 03.03.2033
Liberierung:     03.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,940 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +66 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +84,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1515238488
Rating:          A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.03.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,055 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 03.03.2038
Liberierung:     03.03.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,345 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +78 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +107,2 BP
ISIN:            CH1515238496
Rating:          A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.03.2026

pre

(AWP)