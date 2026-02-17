1. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,067 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 03.03.2033 Liberierung: 03.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,940 Prozent Spread (MS): +66 BP Spread (Govt.): +84,5 BP ISIN: CH1515238488 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.03.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,055 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 03.03.2038 Liberierung: 03.03.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,345 Prozent Spread (MS): +78 BP Spread (Govt.): +107,2 BP ISIN: CH1515238496 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.03.2026

