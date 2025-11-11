1. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,450 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,003 Prozent
Laufzeit:        1 Jahr 269 Tage, bis 27.08.2027
Liberierung:     28.11.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,448 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +53 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +59 BP
ISIN:            CH1503892635
Rating:          A- (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A- (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.11.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,22 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 28.11.2030
Liberierung:     28.11.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,805 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +68 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +82 BP
ISIN:            CH1503892643
Rating:          A- (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A- (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.11.2025

3. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,200 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,361 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 28.11.2034
Liberierung:     28.11.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,158 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +78 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +105 BP
ISIN:            CH1503892650
Rating:          A- (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A- (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.11.2025

pre

(AWP)