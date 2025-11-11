1. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,450 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,003 Prozent Laufzeit: 1 Jahr 269 Tage, bis 27.08.2027 Liberierung: 28.11.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,448 Prozent Spread (MS): +53 BP Spread (Govt.): +59 BP ISIN: CH1503892635 Rating: A- (S&P) Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.11.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,22 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 28.11.2030 Liberierung: 28.11.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,805 Prozent Spread (MS): +68 BP Spread (Govt.): +82 BP ISIN: CH1503892643 Rating: A- (S&P) Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.11.2025 3. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,200 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,361 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 28.11.2034 Liberierung: 28.11.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,158 Prozent Spread (MS): +78 BP Spread (Govt.): +105 BP ISIN: CH1503892650 Rating: A- (S&P) Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.11.2025

