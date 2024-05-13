1. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,65 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,042 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 28.11.2029
Liberierung:    28.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,643 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +50 BP 
Valor:          CH1348614129
Instr. Rating:  A- (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 24.05.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,371 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 27.05.2033
Liberierung:    28.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,830 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +62 BP 
Valor:          CH1348614137
Instr. Rating:  A- (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 24.05.2024

pre/

(AWP)