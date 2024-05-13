1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,65 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,042 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 28.11.2029 Liberierung: 28.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,643 Prozent Spread (MS): +50 BP Valor: CH1348614129 Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.05.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,371 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 27.05.2033 Liberierung: 28.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,830 Prozent Spread (MS): +62 BP Valor: CH1348614137 Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.05.2024

