1. Tranche Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,5225 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 10.05.2028 Liberierung: 10.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,5225 Prozent Spread (MS): +45 BP Valor: CH1344316695 Rating: A+/A2 neg/A- (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.05.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,9150 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 10.05.2034 Liberierung: 10.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,9150 Prozent Spread (MS): +70 BP Valor: CH1344316703 Rating: A+/A2 neg/A- (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.05.2024

pre/rw