1. Tranche
Betrag:          325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,5225 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 10.05.2028
Liberierung:     10.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,5225 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +45 BP
Valor:           CH1344316695
Rating:          A+/A2 neg/A- (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 07.05.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:          310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,9150 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 10.05.2034
Liberierung:     10.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,9150 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +70 BP
Valor:           CH1344316703
Rating:          A+/A2 neg/A- (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 07.05.2024

pre/rw

(AWP)