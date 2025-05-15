1. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,450 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 12.06.2030 Liberierung: 12.06.2025 Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +37 BP ISIN: CH1449583629 Rating: AAA/AA (S&P/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.06.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,050 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,559 Prozent Laufzeit: 22 Jahre, bis 12.06.2047 Liberierung: 12.06.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,022 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP Spread (Govt.): +53 BP ISIN: CH1449583637 Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.06.2025

