1. Tranche
Betrag:          160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,450 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 12.06.2030
Liberierung:     12.06.2025
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +37 BP
ISIN:            CH1449583629
Rating:          AAA/AA (S&P/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.06.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,050 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,559 Prozent
Laufzeit:        22 Jahre, bis 12.06.2047
Liberierung:     12.06.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,022 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +36 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +53 BP
ISIN:            CH1449583637
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.06.2025

