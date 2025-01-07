1. Tranche
Betrag:          265 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,359 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 23.01.2035
Liberierung:     23.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,813 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +35 BP
ISIN:            CH1409388480
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.01.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,091 Prozent
Laufzeit:        18 Jahre, bis 23.01.2043
Liberierung:     23.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,945 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +35 BP
ISIN:            CH1409388498
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.01.2025

3. Tranche
Betrag:          120 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,656 Prozent
Laufzeit:        26 Jahre, bis 23.01.2051
Liberierung:     23.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,922 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +35 BP
ISIN:            CH1409388506
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.01.2025

(AWP)