1. Tranche Betrag: 265 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,359 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 23.01.2035 Liberierung: 23.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,813 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP ISIN: CH1409388480 Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.01.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,091 Prozent Laufzeit: 18 Jahre, bis 23.01.2043 Liberierung: 23.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,945 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP ISIN: CH1409388498 Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.01.2025 3. Tranche Betrag: 120 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,656 Prozent Laufzeit: 26 Jahre, bis 23.01.2051 Liberierung: 23.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,922 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP ISIN: CH1409388506 Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.01.2025

pre