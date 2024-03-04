1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,25 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,128 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 25.03.2033 Liberierung: 26.03.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,2349 Prozent Spread (MS): +5 BP Valor: CH1310346304 Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.03.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,35 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,730 Prozent Laufzeit: 21 Jahre, bis 24.03.2045 Liberierung: 26.03.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,310 Prozent Spread (MS): - Valor: CH1310346312 Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.03.2024

