1. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,25 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,128 Prozent
Laufzeit:       9 Jahre, bis 25.03.2033
Liberierung:    26.03.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,2349 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +5 BP
Valor:          CH1310346304
Rating:         AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 22.03.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,35 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,730 Prozent
Laufzeit:       21 Jahre, bis 24.03.2045
Liberierung:    26.03.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,310 Prozent
Spread (MS):    -
Valor:          CH1310346312
Rating:         AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 22.03.2024

