1. Tranche Betrag: 230 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 17.09.2029 Liberierung: 17.09.2025 Spread (MS): +115 BP Spread (Govt.): +122 BP ISIN: CH1474857047 Rating: BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,365 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 17.09.2032 Liberierung: 17.09.2025 Spread (MS): +115 BP Spread (Govt.): +128 BP ISIN: CH1474857054 Rating: BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2025
(AWP)