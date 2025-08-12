1. Tranche
Betrag:          230 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,1375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 17.09.2029
Liberierung:     17.09.2025
Spread (MS):     +115 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +122 BP
ISIN:            CH1474857047
Rating:          BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.09.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,365 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 17.09.2032
Liberierung:     17.09.2025
Spread (MS):     +115 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +128 BP
ISIN:            CH1474857054
Rating:          BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.09.2025

pre

(AWP)