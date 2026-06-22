1. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,105 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 08.07.2030
Liberierung:     08.07.2026
Spread (MS):     +87 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +100 BP
ISIN:            CH1571219315
Rating:          BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.09.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,42 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 08.07.2033
Liberierung:     08.07.2026
Spread (MS):     +100 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +118 BP
ISIN:            CH1571219323
Rating:          BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 06.07.2025

rw/ra

(AWP)