1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,105 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 08.07.2030 Liberierung: 08.07.2026 Spread (MS): +87 BP Spread (Govt.): +100 BP ISIN: CH1571219315 Rating: BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,42 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 08.07.2033 Liberierung: 08.07.2026 Spread (MS): +100 BP Spread (Govt.): +118 BP ISIN: CH1571219323 Rating: BBB/BBB (UBS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.07.2025
rw/ra
(AWP)