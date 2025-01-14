1. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         0,8875 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 31.01.2028
Liberierung:    31.01.2025
Spread (MS):    +65 BP
Spread (Gov):   +68 BP 
Valor:          CH1400064601
Issuer Rating:  A- (S&P)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 29.01.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,135 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5,5 Jahre, bis 31.07.2030
Liberierung:    31.01.2025
Spread (MS):    +75 BP
Spread (Gov):   +81 BP
Valor:          CH1400064619
Issuer Rating:  A- (S&P)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 29.01.2025

3. Tranche
Betrag:         225 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,425 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 31.01.2035
Liberierung:    31.01.2025
Spread (MS):    +85 BP
Spread (Gov):   +94 BP
Valor:          CH1400064627
Issuer Rating:  A- (S&P)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 29.01.2025

