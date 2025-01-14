1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,8875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 31.01.2028 Liberierung: 31.01.2025 Spread (MS): +65 BP Spread (Gov): +68 BP Valor: CH1400064601 Issuer Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.01.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,135 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,5 Jahre, bis 31.07.2030 Liberierung: 31.01.2025 Spread (MS): +75 BP Spread (Gov): +81 BP Valor: CH1400064619 Issuer Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.01.2025 3. Tranche Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,425 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 31.01.2035 Liberierung: 31.01.2025 Spread (MS): +85 BP Spread (Gov): +94 BP Valor: CH1400064627 Issuer Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.01.2025

