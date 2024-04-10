1. Tranche
Betrag:         125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,410 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 26.04.2027
Liberierung:    26.04.2024
Spread (MS):    +40 BP
Valor:          CH1341034994
Instr. Rating:  A- (S&P)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 24.04.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,5025 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 26.04.2030
Liberierung:    26.04.2024
Spread (MS):    +45 BP
Valor:          CH1341035009 
Instr. Rating:  A- (S&P)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 24.04.2024

3. Tranche
Betrag:         275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,6575 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       9 Jahre, bis 26.04.2033
Liberierung:    26.04.2024
Spread (MS):    +53 BP
Valor:          CH1341035017 
Instr. Rating:  A- (S&P)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 24.04.2024

pre

(AWP)