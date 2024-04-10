1. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,410 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 26.04.2027 Liberierung: 26.04.2024 Spread (MS): +40 BP Valor: CH1341034994 Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.04.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,5025 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 26.04.2030 Liberierung: 26.04.2024 Spread (MS): +45 BP Valor: CH1341035009 Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.04.2024 3. Tranche Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,6575 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 26.04.2033 Liberierung: 26.04.2024 Spread (MS): +53 BP Valor: CH1341035017 Instr. Rating: A- (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.04.2024

