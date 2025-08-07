1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,096 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 25.08.2033 Liberierung: 25.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,838 Prozent Spread (MS): +55 BP Spread (Govt.): +73 BP ISIN: CH1471403761 Rating: A2/A- (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: A2/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.08.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,200 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,306 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 25.08.2037 Liberierung: 25.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,173 Prozent Spread (MS): +65 BP Spread (Govt.): +86,3 BP ISIN: CH1471403779 Rating: A2/A- (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: A2/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.08.2025

pre