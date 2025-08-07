1. Tranche
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,096 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 25.08.2033
Liberierung:     25.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,838 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +55 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +73 BP
ISIN:            CH1471403761
Rating:          A2/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A2/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.08.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,200 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,306 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 25.08.2037
Liberierung:     25.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,173 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +65 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +86,3 BP
ISIN:            CH1471403779
Rating:          A2/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A2/A- (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.08.2025

(AWP)