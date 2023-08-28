1. Tranche: Betrag: 315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,97 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 18.09.2026 Liberierung: 18.09.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,97 Prozent Spread (MS): +18 BP Valor: CH1290870885 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.09.2023 2. Tranche: Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,945 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 18.09.2026 Liberierung: 18.09.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,945 Prozent Spread (MS): +21 BP Valor: CH1290870893 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.09.2023

