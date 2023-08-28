1. Tranche:
Betrag:         315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,97 Prozent   
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 18.09.2026
Liberierung:    18.09.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,97 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +18 BP
Valor:          CH1290870885
Rating:         Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 14.09.2023

2. Tranche:
Betrag:         185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,945 Prozent   
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 18.09.2026
Liberierung:    18.09.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,945 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +21 BP
Valor:          CH1290870893
Rating:         Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 14.09.2023

pre

(AWP)