1. Tranche
Betrag:          215 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,7530 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 03.04.2029
Liberierung:     31.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +57 BP
Spread (Govt.):  72+ BP
ISIN:            CH1540977183
Rating:          A+/A1 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.3.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,055 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 31.03.2032
Liberierung:     31.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +69 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +84 BP
ISIN:            CH1540977191
Rating:          A+/A1 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.3.2026

uh/

(AWP)