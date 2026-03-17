1. Tranche Betrag: 215 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,7530 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 03.04.2029 Liberierung: 31.03.2026 Spread (MS): +57 BP Spread (Govt.): 72+ BP ISIN: CH1540977183 Rating: A+/A1 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.3.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,055 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 31.03.2032 Liberierung: 31.03.2026 Spread (MS): +69 BP Spread (Govt.): +84 BP ISIN: CH1540977191 Rating: A+/A1 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.3.2026
uh/
(AWP)