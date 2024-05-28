1. Tranche: Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,150 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,007 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 18.06.2027 Liberierung: 20.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,148 Prozent Spread (MS): +95 BP Valor: CH1356197108 Rating: BBB/Baa2 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 18.06.2024 2. Tranche: Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,028 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 20.06.2030 Liberierung: 20.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 2,345 Prozent Spread (MS): +115 BP Valor: CH1356197116 Rating: BBB/Baa2 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 18.06.2024

