1. Tranche: 
Betrag:         275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,150 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis: 100,007 Prozent
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 18.06.2027
Liberierung:    20.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,148 Prozent   
Spread (MS):    +95 BP 
Valor:          CH1356197108
Rating:         BBB/Baa2 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 18.06.2024

2. Tranche: 
Betrag:         225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,350 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,028 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 20.06.2030
Liberierung:    20.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:  2,345 Prozent    
Spread (MS):    +115 BP 
Valor:          CH1356197116
Rating:         BBB/Baa2 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 18.06.2024

uh/

(AWP)