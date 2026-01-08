1. Tranche
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,435 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 15.01.2029
Liberierung:     15.01.2026
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +49 BP
ISIN:            CH1512676912
Instr. Rating:   AAA (Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.01.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,745 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 15.01.2032
Liberierung:     15.01.2026
Spread (MS):     +36 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +58 BP
ISIN:            CH1512676920
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.01.2026

3. Tranche
Betrag:          345 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,023 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 15.01.2036
Liberierung:     15.01.2026
Spread (MS):     +38 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +75 BP
ISIN:            CH1512676938
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.01.2026

