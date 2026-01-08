1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,435 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 15.01.2029 Liberierung: 15.01.2026 Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +49 BP ISIN: CH1512676912 Instr. Rating: AAA (Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.01.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,745 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 15.01.2032 Liberierung: 15.01.2026 Spread (MS): +36 BP Spread (Govt.): +58 BP ISIN: CH1512676920 Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.01.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 345 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,023 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 15.01.2036 Liberierung: 15.01.2026 Spread (MS): +38 BP Spread (Govt.): +75 BP ISIN: CH1512676938 Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.01.2026

