1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,5 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,300 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 27.09.2032 Liberierung: 27.09.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,46 Prozent Spread (MS): 78 BP Valor: 137'390'442 Rating: Aa+/AA (Fedafin/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.09.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,65 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,323 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 26.09.2036 Liberierung: 27.09.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,62 Prozent Spread (MS): 86 BP Valor: 137'390'443 Rating: Aa+/AA (Fedafin/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.09.2024

cf/