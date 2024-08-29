1. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,5 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,300 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 27.09.2032
Liberierung:    27.09.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,46 Prozent
Spread (MS):    78 BP 
Valor:          137'390'442
Rating:         Aa+/AA (Fedafin/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.09.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,65 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,323 Prozent
Laufzeit:       12 Jahre, bis 26.09.2036
Liberierung:    27.09.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,62 Prozent
Spread (MS):    86 BP
Valor:          137'390'443
Rating:         Aa+/AA (Fedafin/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 26.09.2024

cf/

(AWP)