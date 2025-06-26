1. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,040 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 23.07.2030 Liberierung: 23.07.2025 Spread (MS): +93 BP Spread (Govt.): +94 BP ISIN: CH1454185948 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Instr. Rating: Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.07.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,6175 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 23.07.2035 Liberierung: 23.07.2025 Spread (MS): +113 BP Spread (Govt.): +124 BP ISIN: CH1454185955 Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.07.2025
