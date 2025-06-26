1. Tranche
Betrag:          160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,040 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 23.07.2030
Liberierung:     23.07.2025
Spread (MS):     +93 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +94 BP
ISIN:            CH1454185948
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Instr. Rating:   Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.07.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,6175 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 23.07.2035
Liberierung:     23.07.2025
Spread (MS):     +113 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +124 BP
ISIN:            CH1454185955
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.07.2025

