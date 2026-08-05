1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (SARON-Floater) Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 92 Tage, bis 20.11.2028 Liberierung: 20.08.2026 Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Coupon: Compounded Daily SARON +39 BP (Floor 0 Prozent) Spread (MS): +39 BP Valor: CH1553185922 Rating: AA (UBS), AA- (ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.08.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 115 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,10 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,320 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 20.08.2035 Liberierung: 20.08.2026 Yield to Mat. : 1,063 Prozent Spread (MS): +48 BP Spread (Govt.): +71,5 BP Valor: CH1553185930 Rating: AA (UBS), AA- (ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.08.2026

an/