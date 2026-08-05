1. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (SARON-Floater)
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre 92 Tage, bis 20.11.2028
Liberierung:    20.08.2026
Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent
Coupon:         Compounded Daily SARON +39 BP (Floor 0 Prozent)
Spread (MS):    +39 BP
Valor:          CH1553185922
Rating:         AA (UBS), AA- (ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 19.08.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:         115 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,10 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,320 Prozent
Laufzeit:       9 Jahre, bis 20.08.2035
Liberierung:    20.08.2026
Yield to Mat. : 1,063 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +48 BP
Spread (Govt.): +71,5 BP
Valor:          CH1553185930
Rating:         AA (UBS), AA- (ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 19.08.2026

an/

(AWP)