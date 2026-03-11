Tranche 1: Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,5675 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 27.03.2029 Liberierung: 20.03.2026 Spread (MS): +34 BP Spread (Govt.): +57 BP ISIN: CH1533151101 Rating: Aa3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.03.2026 Tranche 2: Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9975 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035 Liberierung: 20.03.2026 Spread (MS): +45 BP Spread (Govt.): +68 BP ISIN: CH1533151119 Rating: Aa3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.03.2026
dm/uh
(AWP)