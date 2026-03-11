Tranche 1:
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,5675 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 27.03.2029
Liberierung:     20.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +34 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +57 BP
ISIN:            CH1533151101
Rating:          Aa3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.03.2026

Tranche 2: 
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,9975 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035
Liberierung:     20.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +45 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +68 BP
ISIN:            CH1533151119
Rating:          Aa3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.03.2026

dm/uh

(AWP)