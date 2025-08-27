1. Tranche: 
Betrag:          210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,9300 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 04.09.2030
Liberierung:     04.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,9300 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +80 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +90 BP
ISIN:            CH1478430742
Rating:          BBB/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.09.2025

2. Tranche: 
Betrag:          390 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          100,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  1,5600 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 04.09.2035
Liberierung:     04.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,5600 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +110 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +130 BP
ISIN:            CH1478430759
Rating:          BBB/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.09.2025

(AWP)