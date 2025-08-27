1. Tranche: Betrag: 210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9300 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 04.09.2030 Liberierung: 04.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,9300 Prozent Spread (MS): +80 BP Spread (Govt.): +90 BP ISIN: CH1478430742 Rating: BBB/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.09.2025 2. Tranche: Betrag: 390 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 100,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 1,5600 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 04.09.2035 Liberierung: 04.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,5600 Prozent Spread (MS): +110 BP Spread (Govt.): +130 BP ISIN: CH1478430759 Rating: BBB/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.09.2025

