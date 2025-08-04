1. Tranche Serie 164 Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,06 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,25 Jahre, bis 14.11.2029 Liberierung: 14.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,486 Prozent Spread (MS): +41 BP Spread (Govt.): +51,5 BP ISIN: CH1471403738 Rating: Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.08.2025 2. Tranche Serie 165 Betrag: 165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,381 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 14.08.2035 Liberierung: 14.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,910 Prozent Spread (MS): +41 BP Spread (Govt.): +61,1 BP ISIN: CH1471403746 Rating: Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.08.2025

