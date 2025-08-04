1. Tranche Serie 164
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,06 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4,25 Jahre, bis 14.11.2029
Liberierung:     14.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,486 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +41 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +51,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1471403738
Rating:          Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 13.08.2025

2. Tranche Serie 165
Betrag:          165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,381 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 14.08.2035
Liberierung:     14.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,910 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +41 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +61,1 BP
ISIN:            CH1471403746
Rating:          Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 13.08.2025

pre

(AWP)