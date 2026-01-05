1. Tranche Serie 166
Betrag:          160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,132 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 27.01.2032 
Liberierung:     27.01.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,727 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +56,6 BP
ISIN:            CH1498422984
Rating:          Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) 
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.01.2026

2. Tranche Serie 167
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,074 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9,99 Jahre, bis 25.01.2036
Liberierung:     27.01.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,992 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +71,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1498422992
Rating:          Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) 
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.01.2026

