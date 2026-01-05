1. Tranche Serie 166 Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,132 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 27.01.2032 Liberierung: 27.01.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,727 Prozent Spread (MS): +33,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +56,6 BP ISIN: CH1498422984 Rating: Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.01.2026 2. Tranche Serie 167 Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,074 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,99 Jahre, bis 25.01.2036 Liberierung: 27.01.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,992 Prozent Spread (MS): +33,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +71,8 BP ISIN: CH1498422992 Rating: Aaa/AAA/ABB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.01.2026

