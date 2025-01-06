1. Tranche Serie 160
Betrag:          135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,650 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,138 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 22.01.2029
Liberierung:     22.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,615 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +44 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +53,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1405471967
Issuer Rating:   Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.01.2025

2. Tranche Serie 161
Betrag:          225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,368 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 22.01.2037
Liberierung:     22.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,917 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +44 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +58,9 BP
ISIN:            CH1405471975
Issuer Rating:   Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.01.2025

pre/uh

(AWP)