1. Tranche Serie 160 Betrag: 135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,650 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,138 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 22.01.2029 Liberierung: 22.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,615 Prozent Spread (MS): +44 BP Spread (Govt.): +53,8 BP ISIN: CH1405471967 Issuer Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.01.2025 2. Tranche Serie 161 Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,368 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 22.01.2037 Liberierung: 22.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,917 Prozent Spread (MS): +44 BP Spread (Govt.): +58,9 BP ISIN: CH1405471975 Issuer Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.01.2025

