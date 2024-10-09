1. Tranche
Coupon:        0 Prozent                                                   
Laufzeit:      bis 26.06.2034                                       
Betrag:        223,33 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:  95,50 Prozent
Rendite:       0,477 Prozent
Total Gebote:  250,33 Mio Fr.                           
Liberierung:   23.10.2024                                           
ISIN prov:     CH0557779078                                         
Fungibel mit:  CH0440081393                                         
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.                 
           
2. Tranche    
Coupon:        0,875 Prozent                                               
Laufzeit:      bis 22.05.2047                                            
Betrag:        209,36 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:  108,00 Prozent
Rendite:       0,499 Prozent
Total Gebote:  245,36 Mio Fr.                                           
Liberierung:   23.10.2024 (Marchzins 151 Tage)                      
ISIN prov:     CH0557779086                                         
Fungibel mit:  CH0557779003                                         
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.                                            

3. Tranche
Coupon:        0,5 Prozent                                               
Laufzeit:      bis 30.05.2058                                                
Betrag:        114,73 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:  102,50 Prozent
Rendite:       0,420 Prozent
Total Gebote:  183,63 Mio Fr.                                      
Liberierung:   23.10.2024 (Marchzins 143 Tage)                         
ISIN prov:     CH0557779094                                         
Fungibel mit:  CH0224397338                                         
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.

(AWP)