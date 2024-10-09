1. Tranche Coupon: 0 Prozent Laufzeit: bis 26.06.2034 Betrag: 223,33 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 95,50 Prozent Rendite: 0,477 Prozent Total Gebote: 250,33 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 23.10.2024 ISIN prov: CH0557779078 Fungibel mit: CH0440081393 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr. 2. Tranche Coupon: 0,875 Prozent Laufzeit: bis 22.05.2047 Betrag: 209,36 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 108,00 Prozent Rendite: 0,499 Prozent Total Gebote: 245,36 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 23.10.2024 (Marchzins 151 Tage) ISIN prov: CH0557779086 Fungibel mit: CH0557779003 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr. 3. Tranche Coupon: 0,5 Prozent Laufzeit: bis 30.05.2058 Betrag: 114,73 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 102,50 Prozent Rendite: 0,420 Prozent Total Gebote: 183,63 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 23.10.2024 (Marchzins 143 Tage) ISIN prov: CH0557779094 Fungibel mit: CH0224397338 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr.
