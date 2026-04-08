Coupon: 0,50 Prozent Laufzeit: bis 27.5.2030 Betrag: 170,30 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 101,45 Prozent Rendite: 0,145 Prozent Total Gebote: 234,30 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 22.4.2026 (Marchzins 325 Tage) ISIN prov: CH0557779417 Fungibel mit: CH0224397171 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,50 Prozent (grüne Anleihe) Laufzeit: bis 26.10.2038 Betrag: 319,10 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 112,55 Prozent Rendite: 0,465 Prozent Total Gebote: 358,60 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 22.4.2026 (Marchzins 176 Tage) ISIN prov: CH1544304079 Fungibel mit: CH0440081567 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr.
ra/
(AWP)