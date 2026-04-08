Coupon:        0,50 Prozent                                                   
Laufzeit:      bis 27.5.2030
Betrag:        170,30 Mio Fr. 
Ausgabepreis:  101,45 Prozent
Rendite:       0,145 Prozent 
Total Gebote:  234,30 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:   22.4.2026 (Marchzins 325 Tage) 
ISIN prov:     CH0557779417
Fungibel mit:  CH0224397171
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.                 

Coupon:        1,50 Prozent (grüne Anleihe)
Laufzeit:      bis 26.10.2038
Betrag:        319,10 Mio Fr. 
Ausgabepreis:  112,55 Prozent
Rendite:       0,465 Prozent 
Total Gebote:  358,60 Mio Fr.
Liberierung:   22.4.2026 (Marchzins 176 Tage) 
ISIN prov:     CH1544304079
Fungibel mit:  CH0440081567
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.

ra/

(AWP)