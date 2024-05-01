We plan to release our «Instant Answers» upon the publication of the May FOMC statement at 1400ET /1900UK. The questions that we have selected for this meeting are as follows (note these have been changed since the release of our preview last week):</p>* Federal Funds Rate Range Maximum ( Prozent) * Number of dissenters on size of rate move * Does the FOMC change the sentence «Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated»? * Does the FOMC say the pace of QT will be slowed for Treasuries? * If yes, is the slowing effective immediately (May 1)? * If yes, what is the reduced cap on Treasuries? (in billions of dollars)</p>